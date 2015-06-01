How much money would it take for you to give up your phone for a year?

How much money would you ask to give up your phone for a year? £50,000, according to new research out today.

Leading mobile casino, LeoVegas.com, conducted an independent survey to investigate how much people would have to be paid in order to give up some of their most prized possessions.

Over a third (34 per cent) of Brits say they wouldn’t give up their mobile phone for a year for anything less than £50,000 – almost double the national average salary.

There is also seven per cent of us that wouldn’t let go of the prized smartphone for anything less than a million.

Mobile phones aren’t the only precious items in our lives, with games (video, computer and mobile) also being something people would hate to give up. Over 1 in 5 of us (22 per cent) would have to be paid between £10,000 and £100,000 to go without them for a year.

But when it comes to significant others, the situation is not so expensive. A total of 14 per cent of Brits say they’d agree to £500 to go without seeing their loved one for a whole year. The survey didn’t ask if the Brits were supposed to pay the 500, or be paid.

But guess what, pets are amongst the most precious possessions, with nearly 1 in 4 of British adults (24 per cent) saying they couldn’t go without seeing their furry friend for a year unless they were paid at least £500,000.

And 18 per cent of those aged between 18 and 24 wouldn’t give up Facebook, Twitter or Instagram without a million pounds in compensation.

It seems the older you are, the less infatuated you become with only 8 per cent of 25 to 34 year olds, 7 per cent of 35 to 44 year olds and 3 per cent of 45 to 54 year olds wanting the same amount of cash to give up social media.