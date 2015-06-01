Microsoft confirms July 29 release date for Windows 10

Microsoft finalised the release date for Windows 10 earlier today, revealing it will launch worldwide on July 29. The company previously stated it was coming “this summer”, but AMD CEO Lisa Su spoiled some of the thunder by revealing the late July date a few weeks ago in a quarterly statement.

Currently, Windows 10 is still in development with insiders hunting for bugs. Microsoft will drop the insiders service in a few weeks, in order to prepare for a last stitch effort to cull the operating system of all major issues before final release.

On Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 machines, users will start to see notifications telling them to reserve a copy of Windows 10 for free. Windows 7 users only have until the end of this year to pick up Windows 10, otherwise it will cost...something.

Microsoft plans to roll out Windows 10 to OEM partners the same time as it does to consumers. This is a new trend for Microsoft, previously offering first looks to OEM partners to prepare hardware in advance.

Windows 10 brings a bucket load of changes to the operating system, including virtual assistant Cortana, universal apps that load on mobile, tablet and desktop and the Start Menu from Windows 7; revamped with tiles.

Microsoft has big plans for Windows 10, including the continued development and feedback of the product from insiders. It has already fixed thousands of bugs from insider help, and we would suspect this will become a routine service for users interested.

Windows 8 and 8.1 sit at 15 per cent of the entire desktop market, compared to the 55 per cent using Windows 7. Windows 10 needs to win over desktop users, or Microsoft is in for a massive fragmentation issue in the next five years.