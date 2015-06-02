Daily Deal: Save over 50 per cent on a BT dual-band Wi-Fi extender 600

In the words of Alan Partridge, "It's an extender!" Today's daily deal features a BT dual-band Wi-Fi range extender which is now only £27.99, saving you £32 (53 per cent saving).

This great piece of kit from BT works with all broadband providers, and is perfect to extend your existing Wi-Fi coverage to areas your router can't reach, wiping out any Wi-Fi dead-spots

It's incredibly easy to set up and there is no install necessary, just simply connect the extender to your router, and within minutes you'll be accessing the internet. The device is also compatible with non dual-band devices.

Dual-band wireless technology is a different, second Wi-Fi signal that will be picked up and automatically connected to if your device is compatible.

The BT dual-band Wi-Fi extender is also ideal for high speed music and film downloads, HD/3D streaming. It is also a must have for gamers, providing a faster reliable connect, meaning that lag time will be a thing of the past.

To capitalise on this deal simply click on the 'Buy Now' button above or below.