Daimler testing driverless trucks in Nevada

German automaker Daimler was granted the first licence ever to test driverless trucks on a public highway.

The licence was issued by the US state of Nevada, and Daimler hopes it will soon have completely autonomous trucks driving around open highways.

Using a combination of GPS, radar and video cameras, the Freightliner Inspiration can drive by itself on open stretches of road, freeing a driver to take breaks, check his emails and even watch DVDs, BBC writes in a report.

The truck must never drive without the presence of a professional, as someone must be there in case something goes wrong. And as with any new and amazing technology, a lot of things can go wrong.

However, this technology aims to reduce the chance of human error, and thus reduce the number of accidents involving trucks.

And there are a lot of these accidents, as truckers are usually paid by the mile and often drive for a long time without taking a break.

Sleepiness and stress are perennial risks for the long distance lorry driver.

Daimler's truck only works on freeways, and a human must take over when it reaches city streets - a far more "complicated traffic environment", according to the company. But German consultancy Roland Berger believes we will overcome this obstacle by 2030 and have completely autonomous vehicles driving around city streets.

But the bigger issues are always ethical, such as who will take the blame when an autonomous vehicle hits someone? Will it be the carmaker? The car's software maker? Or the driver who has to be present in the car?

And there's also the possibility of truck drivers losing their jobs to software.