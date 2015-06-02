Google gives users more control over privacy

Google has decided to revamp its privacy settings and create a new system to provide security and privacy check-ups.

The new system called My Account is a place where Google account holders can choose which data they want to be public and which they want to be private, it is said in a blog post published on the Official Google blog.

The company calls on a recent Pew study which says 93 per cent of people think it’s important to control access to their personal information, but only 9 per cent feel they have “a lot” of control over it.

The site will also let users control how they accept adverts, and the way that mapping and other web activity is handled.

Guemmy Kim, product manager for Google account controls and settings, said: "Everyday we make choices that affect our privacy and security online. Most people, however, don't feel they have the right level of control to make these important decisions. We want to change that.

"Google builds simple, powerful privacy and security tools that keep your information safe and put you in control of it."

Privacy and security are two sides of the same coin, Kim says, adding that if your information isn’t secure, it certainly can’t be private.

"We want to help people find answers to common questions on these topics, such as: What data does Google collect? What does Google do with the data it collects? What tools do I have to control my Google experience?" Kim added.

If you want to see the new system in action, head over to the My Account page.