Samsung about to launch Galaxy S6 Plus

Samsung is not giving up on the smartphone race any time soon, and it's bringing new devices into the battlefield.

The company is getting ready to launch Samsung Galaxy S6 Plus in a bid to push the Galaxy S6 into the phablet market. According to the Italian site HD Blog.it, the S6 Plus will have a screen measuring between 5.4 and 5.5 inches, larger than the 5.1in Galaxy S6 and S6 edge - but exactly the same as the iPhone 6 Plus and LG G4.

The new handset will be smaller than the 5.7in Galaxy Note 4, which is expected to receive an update in September. This will be the first time Samsung offers a bigger version of its flagship phone.

The S6 Plus will likely replace the Galaxy Note Edge, which was announced in September 2014 and was identical to the Galaxy Note 4, except a screen which curved across the right edge, IB Times writes in a report.

The S6 Plus will apparently mimic the S6 Edge phone and have a curved screen at both edges. The Galaxy S6 Edge was a somewhat smaller phone, with the curved screen offering very little in terms of functionality. However, with a bigger phone, the curved screen might see new uses.

There is still no news on the price, or other hardware specifications of the upcoming device. The price of the device remains a mystery, as well.

A 5.5in screen will put the Galaxy S6 Plus very close to the Note 5, which is expected to launch in September.