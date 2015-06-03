Cloud storage survey highlights security concerns

New research by cloud storage specialist CTERA Networks highlights the challenges that enterprises face in providing cloud storage and file sharing services, while reducing IT costs and maintaining security and data control.

It shows that security of data remains a major issue with 35 per cent of organisations experiencing corporate data leakage in 2014 as a result of employees sharing files via often-unsanctioned file sync and share (FSS) services, a four per cent increase over 2013.

Companies are taking this threat seriously and 83 per cent of organisations have established corporate policies that either sanction the use of specific SaaS-based file sharing solutions or forbid their use in the organisation entirely.

Nearly three-quarters of companies (73 per cent) have implemented or are considering an alternative to public FSS, and two thirds of those favour private or "virtual private" cloud storage solutions. In addition, 59 per cent of those organisations indicated that they favour a private cloud FSS solution run either on hosted (virtual private) infrastructure or in their own data center.

Cloud storage gateways are replacing and augmenting traditional file servers and tape storage, particularly in remote or branch offices (ROBO). One third of all organisations with more than 50 ROBOs have implemented on-premise cloud storage gateways that support both the private cloud and public cloud, and 27 per cent of all companies have implemented them.

Enterprises are coming under pressure to establish contemporary cloud storage solutions that provide the visibility and control required to meet enterprise needs and industry regulations. In the more heavily regulated financial services, government and life sciences industries 42 per cent prefer a completely private cloud that does not rely on external hosted infrastructure, as do 40 per cent of organisations with 10,000 employees or more.

"Cloud storage is simplifying and accelerating data services across the enterprise. However, an increasing number of data leakage events, and a desire to exercise more control over file sharing and data protection are forcing organisations to investigate and deploy alternatives to public cloud storage services," says Rani Osnat, VP of Strategic Marketing at CTERA. "In our second year of research, the trend continues, demonstrating that organisations are leveraging cloud storage for efficiency gains and cost savings, while combating security, control and governance requirements with virtual-private or fully-private topologies".

The full report is available from the CTERA website and there's a summary of the findings in a Star Trek themed - it's about enterprises, get it? - infographic below.

