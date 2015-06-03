Cook lashes out at Facebook and Google for selling user data

During Champions of Freedom, an Electronic Privacy in Communications event in Washington, Tim Cook delivered a speech in which he attacked the likes of Facebook and Google for selling user data to advertisers.

The speech was delivered remotely, V3 writes in a report, but was equally effective.

"Our privacy is being attacked on multiple fronts. I'm speaking to you from Silicon Valley, where some of the most prominent and successful companies have built their businesses by lulling their customers into complacency about their personal information," he said.

"They're gobbling up everything they can learn about you and trying to monetise it. We think that's wrong. And it's not the kind of company that Apple wants to be."

"You might like these so-called free services, but we don't think they're worth having your email or your search history or now even your family photos data-mined and sold off for God knows what advertising purpose," he added. "And we think someday customers will see this for what it is."

He also spoke about backdoors and encryptions, currently a hot topic in the US thanks to Edward Snowden’s leaks: "If you put a key under the mat for the cops, a burglar can find it too," he said.

"Our business model is very straightforward: we sell great products. We don't build a profile based on your email content or web-browsing habits to sell to advertisers," he said at the time.

"We don't 'monetise' the information you store on your iPhone or in iCloud. And we don't read your email or your messages to get information to market to you. Our software and services are designed to make our devices better. Plain and simple."