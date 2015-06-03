Daily Deal: Garmin forerunner 610 GPS running watch with HR monitor

With the sun making an appearance for the first time this week in London, it seems only right to make the most of it and get outside.

Today's daily deal is this touchscreen GPS running watch from Garmin, and for those of you that are looking to for a reliable and accurate way to track your running, this is the one for you. Normally the Forerunner 610 costs £259.99, but with our daily deal this price is halved and can be yours for £130.99.

The Garmin Forerunner 610 is a leader in high-tech training and with a touch, tap or swipe you can be off on your run while the watch tracks the details.

The water resistant watch features a heart rate monitor which can be displayed in heart rate zones based on calorie computations customised to your own aerobic fitness. Another useful feature is the virtual racer feature that allows you to race and compete against your previous best time for a route or to challenge any activities uploaded to Garmin's Garmins Connect site.

Of course, like it is suggested in the watch's name, it has GPS and accurately tracks distance, pace and your exact GPS location. For those of you who are adventurous, and stray from the path, the watch can guide you back to the starting point of your run, so you'll never not find your way back.

Afterwards, the watch can wirelessly upload your run data to Garmin Connect, a free online fitness community. The is made possible via ANT+ wireless technology and the USB stick that comes with your watch. On Garmin Connect, you can view your activity on a map, view lap splits and view the activities of other users. Garmin Connect is compatible with Mac and PC.

To take advantage of this deal, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.