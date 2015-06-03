Microdia has a 512GB MicroSD card costing some £655

Not a full day has passed since I wrote a story about SanDisk squeezing an impressive 128GB into a USB drive the size of a penny, and now Microdia has to come to steal the limelight.

Cnet visited the Compudex event in Taipei and came across the Microdia stand. There it saw a microSD card “that stuffs 512GB worth of storage space into a piece of plastic smaller than your fingernail.“

Of course, the card of such capacity won’t come cheap - Microdia says it estimates the Xtra Elite will cost around $1,000 - which converts to around £655, when it goes on sale in July, though that's not the final retail price.

The Xtra Elite will use version 4.0 of the Secure Digital standard, and feature an Ultra High Speed (UHS) bus with data transfer rates of up to 300MBps.

Using SD 4.0 means the card will feature an additional row of pins below the standard ones.

However, even though you might like what you see and don’t mind whipping out the thousand, if you’r not a professional photographer, Microdia is not targeting you with this product.

As Cnet writes, Microdia expects the card to be mostly used by professional photographers who will appreciate the fast transfer speeds. Because of its diminutive size, you'll want to be extra careful it doesn't go missing.

Only yesterday did SanDisk unveil its dime-sized drive capable of storing 128GB of data (the same as the latest MacBook Air or a top-end iPhone).

The SanDisk Ultra Fit costs $120 (£78).