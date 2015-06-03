ViewSonic unveils new 24in Ultra HD monitor

ViewSonic has announced the launch of a new 24in Ultra HD monitor, which the company notes is a professional grade display aimed at gamers, movie watchers, and also highly suitable for accurate photo editing.

The VX2475SMHL-4K offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor boasts SuperClear PLS tech which means the display has 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and 178 degrees viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

Connectivity includes HDMI and a DisplayPort, with the MHL 2.0/HDMI 1.4 port meaning users can display their photos and videos direct from a mobile phone or tablet while charging the device simultaneously.

Gamers will be pleased to see a 2ms response time, and there's also a pair of 2W speakers, though typically monitor speakers aren't going to be nearly good enough for movies or gaming. Still, they will likely be a useful addition for some.

The monitor also utilises ViewSonic's blue light filter and flicker free technology which means the screen should be more comfortable to look at for prolonged periods of time.

Claire Chuang, LCD Monitor Product Manager at ViewSonic Europe, commented: “With the rise of video games, DSLR and sports cameras supporting 4K, UHD content is now widely available. People show more interest in using Ultra HD displays at work and at home. Seeing such demand, ViewSonic has introduced a complete portfolio of Ultra HD monitors.

“The VX2475Smhl-4K has already shown its pedigree. We were proud to partner with Intel to showcase the VX2475Smhl-4K at Intel’s gaming booth during the CES show this year. Our sponsored eSports team, Epsilon will start using the VX2475Smhl-4K for training. ViewSonic is confident this display will deliver a whole new viewing experience for our customers.”

The monitor goes on sale later this month priced £329.