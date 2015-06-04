"Adverts need to become less annoying" says Google CEO

Speaking at the annual shareholders meeting, Google CEO Larry Page commented on the topic of AdBlock and how this was affecting business.

“We’ve been dealing with AdBlock for a long time. There’s been a number of different products to do that. Part of it is the industry needs to do better at producing ads that are less annoying and quicker to load. And I think we need to do a better job of that as an industry.”

Page follows up with the fact Google has been a pioneer of faster loading adverts, claiming “search ads are very good in that sense, and in a lot of places where ads can be blocked, search ads do not get blocked because they are really useful.”

This is not strictly true, but AdBlock Plus and some other providers have automatic whitelist ads from Google, allowing users to view ads. That said, the more profitable ads on YouTube and banner ads are still blocked by most ad blocking services.

Page does not seem that bothered about ad blocking in general, despite it reportedly taking 30 per cent of all Google’s potential ad revenue. Pushing the industry for better ad standards might be a good way to avoid potential anger from the Internet.

Google might also find AdBlock Plus and other popular ad blocking services to be a decent compromise, compared to what could be done by people with no incentive to help content creators and website owners.

In AdBlock Plus and regular AdBlock’s case, users are allowed to whitelist websites and allow ads to come through, giving a website or channel a fair exchange for reading an article or watching a video.

Blocking these ad blocking service may lead to more corrosive AdBlockers, forcing users to ban all types of ads.

Adverts are starting to become less relevant as organic advertisement, subscription and donation payments become more popular. Platforms like Patreon, Kickstarter and “pay what you want” services allow content creators to set boundaries, without being as limiting as straight up paywalls for content.