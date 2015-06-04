Android phone ownership drops considerably in the UK

New figures for the smartphone market have been published by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, and while Android may be gaining ground in the US, it has slipped over in Europe.

In fact, Google's OS dropped to a 70.5 per cent market share in the "big five" European markets – namely the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. That's a drop of 2.3 per cent compared to the previous year, and it’s iOS which benefited to the tune of a 2.2 per cent rise.

Indeed, Android suffered even more in the UK, where it saw a drop of 4.9 per cent. In this country, iOS now has a market share of 35.8 per cent, with Windows Phone on an impressive 9 per cent (impressive compared to other markets certainly – for example, Microsoft’s OS is only at 3.8 per cent in the States).

Android made gains in the US though, increasing to a 62.4 per cent OS market share, ahead of iOS on 33.2 per cent.

As for the King of Android, Samsung, Carolina Milanesi, chief of research at Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, commented: “Samsung’s share of the smartphone market grew in the US, France, Germany, and Italy, but we are not in a position to say that the new models have been the ones fuelling the growth.”