Apple issues recall over Beats Pill XL wireless speakers

Apple has been forced to make a recall of one of its products, a Beats Wireless speaker which has been labelled a fire risk.

According to the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) in the US, the Beats Pill XL portable wireless speaker has a problem with a potentially overheating battery which poses a fire hazard.

This isn't a limited recall either – the CSPC notes that it involves all the models of the speaker in the US, around 220,000 units along with 11,000 in Canada.

Apparently eight consumers have contacted Apple and reported their speaker overheating, causing a burn to a desk in one case, and a burn to the owner's finger in another.

The wireless speakers have been sold from January 2014 until now at Apple stores in the US, and on the Apple.com site, as well as the Beatsbydre.com site.

The CSPC advises: “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Apple for a $325 Apple Store credit or electronic payment. Apple will provide a postage paid box for consumers to send their Pill XL speaker to Apple.”

In a statement, Apple said: “Apple today announced a voluntary recall of Beats Pill XL speakers, including a refund for customers. Apple has determined that, in rare cases, the battery in the Beats Pill XL may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. The recall does not affect any other Beats or Apple products.”

Considering Apple hasn’t long acquired Beats in the grand scheme of things, it’s not the best development the company could have hoped for on the hardware front.

Image credit: CSPC