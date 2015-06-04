Apple Watch hitting retail stores soon

For all those who were waiting patiently to get your hands on the new Apple Watch, soon you will need to wait no more.

The fabled device will be launched soon in seven more countries, including Italy, Mexico, Spain and South Korea, from June 26, as demand surpasses expectations "in every way", Reuters says in a report.

The watch will also be launched in Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan. It is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and the UK.

Even though the report says the demand surpasses expectations significantly, the company failed to give any sales figures for the Apple Watch, since it began taking orders back in April.

Yet, reports have been frequent of Apple Watches being sold out and being extremely hard to find.

Also, everyone who already ordered the Watch and are waiting to get it, rejoice. All orders placed through May via Apple's online store will "ship to customers within two weeks," Jeff Williams, Apple senior vice president of operations, said in a statement.

The only exception is the 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel with Space Black Link Bracelet Apple Watch model, Williams said.

Apple Watch is the company’s first smartwatch and its take on the industry. It launched on April 24 2015 and was sold out upfront.

The device comes in three variants, including a standard watch, the sports edition, and the luxury edition.

The cheapest Apple Watch is sold in the US, with the price of £366, which is £113 less than its UK price of £479.