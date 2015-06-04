Fallout 4 announced for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

The next instalment in the hugely popular video game series Fallout has been announced by developers Bethesda.

Fallout 4 was revealed via a trailer on the series’ website and will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A release data has not yet been confirmed, but more details are expected before the end of the month.

The Fallout series has garnered both critical acclaim and popular appeal since the first game was released back in 1997. The post-apocalyptic setting combines futuristic elements with references to 1950s America in order to portray its particular vision of a nuclear disaster.

Fallout 3 was released in 2008 and reportedly sold more than 600,000 copies in its first month on sale, while the most recent release, Fallout: New Vegas, was also a success, selling more than five million units so far.

The series has not been without controversy, however. Fallout 3 was temporarily banned in Australia due to drug references, leading Bethesda to modify the game for the region. Other changes to versions released in India and Japan were also deemed necessarily before the game could be released.

Not much is known about the upcoming entry in the series, but a trailer for the game did confirm that it would be set in Boston. It also seems that Fallout 4’s protagonist will be accompanied by a dog, with some suggesting that the animal may even be a controllable character.

Rob Crossley, UK editor of Gamespot, told the BBC that the developers were unlikely to deviate from the successful formula used in previous entries.

"I wouldn't be shocked if the Fallout 3 formula with a new lick of paint would satisfy everyone,” he said. "Fallout 3 wasn't the most handsome game in the world, it was a bit rough round the edges, and so a version with modern visuals could be enough. But there needs to be a level of innovation. I'd expect some new elements, but it won't steer too far from the template.”

More details regarding Fallout 4 are expected to be revealed during the E3 video game conference being held in Los Angeles later this month.