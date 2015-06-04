IBM picks up private cloud experts Blue Box

IBM has announced that it has acquired Blue Box, an OpenStack private cloud as a service outfit.

The amount forked out wasn’t disclosed, but IBM said that the move reinforced its commitment to deliver flexible cloud computing solutions for customers across public, private and hybrid environments.

Blue Box prides itself on a central vision whereby cloud computing is made easy, and aims to bring the simplicity of the public cloud – namely the fact that it "just works" – to private cloud deployments, the latter of which can get very messy in some cases.

The company offers a streamlined single management tool for OpenStack-based private clouds which can be used from any location, and supports managed infrastructure services across hybrid clouds and IBM’s Bluemix platform.

IBM General Manager of Cloud Services, Jim Comfort, commented: “IBM is dedicated to helping our clients migrate to the cloud in an open, secure, data rich environment that meet their current and future business needs. The acquisition of Blue Box accelerates IBM’s open cloud strategy making it easier for our clients to move to data and applications across clouds and adopt hybrid cloud environments."

Jesse Proudman, Founder and CTO of Blue Box, added: “For IBM, acquiring Blue Box is a way to turbo-charge their cloud strategy: Our technology and business model will become a formational kernel for the IBM Cloud organisation to rally around for private cloud. Add SoftLayer’s global footprint and IBM’s OpenStack upstream capabilities, and I can’t think of an organisation better suited to tackle this challenge.”

IBM’s total cloud revenue now stands at $7.7 billion (£5 billion) in the year running up to the end of March, with 60 per cent growth seen in Q1 2015.