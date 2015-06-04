If you're a PayPal user, you're opted in for robocalls

The online payment service PayPal is getting ready to update its user agreement and according to a report by The Washington Post, it threatens to bombard you with "autodialed or prerecorded calls and text messages".

To make matters even worse, agreeing to the terms and conditions, you're automatically opted in.

The funny thing is that you don't even have to give your phone number to PayPal for it to call you. The company has the rights to contact you on numbers "we have otherwise obtained."

However, The Verge noted that under the current document, PayPal could also technically obtain numbers from various sources.

The update takes effect July 1, but federal regulators may well have approved new rules against robocalling by then.

PayPal says it wants to call and text you to tell you about account activity or to resolve disputes. But it also gives the company permissions to send you “surveys or questionnaires“, as well as “offers and promotions“.

A PayPal spokesperson said it's the company's policy to "honour customers' requests to decline to receive auto-dialed or prerecorded calls,“ even though the new terms say otherwise:

"If you do not agree to these amended terms," the revised document says, "you may close your account within the 30 day period and you will not be bound by the amended terms."

The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules last month to protect people against this kind of phone calls and messages. The new rules would make it easier for people to opt out of sales calls.