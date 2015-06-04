Microsoft global Wi-Fi service revealed in website leak

Microsoft is planning to launch a global Wi-Fi service that will provide subscribers with access to 10 million hotspots in 130 countries.

The news was leaked on a Microsoft website earlier this week before being taken down, but a number of sites, including VentureBeat, managed to screenshot the reveal.

The technology giant has since confirmed that it is working on the service, dubbed Microsoft WiFi, but declined to offer any other information.

“We can confirm that we are working on a new service, called Microsoft WiFi, that will bring hassle-free Wi-Fi to millions,” a Microsoft spokesperson explained. “We look forward to sharing additional detail when available.”

The platform hopes to save users the time and hassle of signing up to hotspot services by granting them online access in millions of places after simply registering once. Microsoft WiFi has drawn comparisons with the company’s existing Skype WiFi, which consists of more than 2 million hotspots around the world.

“Don’t waste time filling forms with personal information or managing different carriers to get connected,” the website explained. “Sign in once and you are done: you will automatically be connected to a vast range of Wi-Fi providers around the world.”

According to reports, existing Office 365 enterprise customers and subscribers to the Work and Play Bundle will be granted access to Microsoft WiFi, but it has not been revealed if the service can be subscribed to separately. The Microsoft WiFi website did confirm, however, that it would be available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Windows Phone before it was taken down.

Currently, the service’s webpage simply contains a “coming soon” message, so there’s no guessing when it will be formally unveiled to the public.