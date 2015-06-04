Microsoft opens Transparency Centre in Brussels

Microsoft has opened another transparency centre in a bid to enhance the transparency of its software code and continue building trust with governments around the world.

The centre, located in Brussels, is Microsoft’s second transparency centre, after opening one in Redmond last year.

The centre offers government agencies the opportunity to review the source code of Microsoft products, access information on cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, and “benefit from the expertise and insight of Microsoft security professionals”, it says in the Official Microsoft Blog.

This extends to important security documentation about its Azure and Office365 cloud services.

The company’s global Government Security Program (GSP) community now encompasses 42 different agencies, from 23 national governments and international organizations worldwide. As of today, the European Commission is the latest participant in the program.

The Brussels location is being opened up as Microsoft is looking to collaborate with the EU on the new Digital Single Market initiative, a long-term strategy for the continent’s digital economy. Governments and security experts will be able to inspect the source code of Microsoft’s products in a secure environment.

“As noted by the European Commission’s Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip, trust is the essential ingredient for enabling the completion of the Digital Single Market, Europe’s ambitious plan to drive growth and competitiveness in the region through the use of digital technologies”, it says in the blog post.

“Only by increasing confidence in the digital solutions which have the potential to catalyse whole economies can Europe ensure that every citizen, business and government feels the benefits of the digital revolution – and we hope today’s announcement can help bring us one step further towards achieving this goal.”