Russians behind Bundestag cyberattack, reports say

The German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, was victim of a cyberattack a few weeks back, and it seems as the Russians are the prime suspects, The Register reports on Thursday.

“Officials within the German government are still refusing to publicly point the finger, but sources close to the Bundestag’s tech department have told El Reg that all indications point to a state-sponsored attack”, it says in the report.

Apparently, a sophisticated Trojan malware was used to penetrate the entire Bundestag network and take the prized data. It seems as all 20,000 accounts were vulnerable.

Der Spiegel said techies had finally managed to read parts of the source code and now suspect that the Kremlin is behind the infiltration. The malware apparently closely resembles that used in a 2014 attack on a German data network.

At the end of May, Deutsche Welle reported on the breach, saying data was stolen from the Bundestag.

"The concerned agencies have been informed and countermeasures have been taken," the spokeswoman said.

Greens politician Steffi Lemke said the presence of these leaks made it clear "the impact of the cyberattack on the Bundestag is worse than previously thought."

"This attack reveals the Interior Ministry has completely missed out on establishing a functioning cyber defence," Lemke added.

State-sponsored cyberattacks are nothing new today, and Russia, China, Iran, Russia, Israel, the United States and many other states increase their investments and add additional staff to keep their networks secure.

Last Monday IT Pro Portal reported on the US bringing Japan under its cyber defence umbrella.