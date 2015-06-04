Samsung briefly posted Galaxy S6 Active specs

What happens on the Web, stays on the Web forever, Samsung.

Just because you removed the Galaxy S6 Active specs from your website soon after posting it, that doesn't mean it never happened and that no one noticed.

Droid-life noticed, and the word is now spreading with no means of stopping it.

The product listing with AT&T carrier branding clearly showcased the hardware specifications of the handset alongside some user manuals on the Samsung website, but the page was soon taken down.

No announcement from either Samsung or AT&T has been made, so it’s safe to assume the release of the web page was a mistake.

For specs, the GS6 Active features a 5.1″ Super AMOLED QHD display (same as on the Galaxy S6), an Exynos octa-core processor, 32GB of onboard memory, no expandable storage, a non-removable 2,550mAh battery, 16MP rear-facing camera (with special underwater shooting mode), and Android 5.0+ out of the box.

The device also has an Activity Zone app, capable of relaying Barometer, Weather, Compass, and S Health information. These apps have a dedicated button in the top left hand corner of the device.

According to the manual, the S6 Active is water-resistant and dustproof at an IP68 rating, relating to 1.5 meters of submersion for 30 minutes.

As there was no official announcement just yet, we don’t know exactly when the device will hit the stores. We also don’t know its price.

However, given the context of this leak, the release date for the handset seems closer than ever.