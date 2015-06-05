Google Chrome to automatically block Flash content

Google has found a way to save you some battery life on your smartphone, tablet and laptop, and it has something to do with how Chrome plays Flash content.

Google argues that Flash-heavy websites not only put a strain on your nerves, but only on battery life, and being able to control which Flash content plays automatically and which not will boost your device's performance.

The latest Chrome beta feature is a new toggle that lets users select which Flash content will be automatically played and which content will not. The giant search engine company says it’s been working closely with Adobe to create this feature and make sure that only content that “isn’t central to the webpage” gets blocked.

And whatever content you block by accident you can resume by simply clicking on it.

The goal is to block content that isn't „central to the webpage“, says Google.

„When you’re on a webpage that runs Flash, we’ll intelligently pause content (like Flash animations) that aren’t central to the webpage, while keeping central content (like a video) playing without interruption. If we accidentally pause something you were interested in, you can just click it to resume playback. This update significantly reduces power consumption, allowing you to surf the web longer before having to hunt for a power outlet.“

This feature was enabled by default on Chrome’s latest desktop Beta channel release starting yesterday, and will be rolling out soon to everyone else on Chrome desktop. If you need to manually enable it, just head to Chrome’s content settings and select “Detect and run important plugin content.”