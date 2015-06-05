Robert Kaiden is Twitter's new Chief Accounting Officer

Twitter has a new Chief Accounting Officer.

The micro-blogging website’s new CAO is 48-year-old Robert Kaiden, the company announced on Thursday evening.

Gordon Lee, Twitter’s Controller and Interim Chief Accounting Officer, will continue to serve as Twitter’s Controller.

Kaiden, who has worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP for about 14 years, will receive gross salary of $350,000 (£228,000). He will also be eligible for an annual bonus of up to 100 per cent of his base salary, and he will be granted a restricted stock unit award covering 120,000 shares of Twitter common stock that will vest over four years.

Robert Kaiden served in several roles at Deloitte & Touche from 1989 to May 2015, including as Audit Partner from 2000 to May 2015. He is a certified public accountant and holds a B.A. in Political Science from Hamilton College, an M.S. in Professional Accounting from the University of Hartford and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The micro-blogging site is lately aggressively looking to boost growth, after a period of stagnation. In that light, it has recently acquired Periscope, a live video streaming app and a direct competitor to Meerkat. That app raised a lot of dust and questions over piracy and privacy, both of which were demonstrated during the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight.

Recently, Google has added tweets to its mobile search results, meaning that when you search for a company or a celebrity, its Twitter profile and latest tweets will appear at the top in a form of a slide card.