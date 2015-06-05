Yahoo to shut down its Maps site

Yahoo decided to shut down its Maps service.

In the Q2 2015 Progress Report On Our Product Prioritization, written by Yahoo Chief Architect, Amotz Maimon, the company said it’s shutting the product down at the end of June, eight years after it was launched.

However, the service won’t be gone completely, as it will be used by some other services such as Flickr.

“In the context of Yahoo search and on several other Yahoo properties including Flickr, we will continue to support maps. We made this decision to better align resources to Yahoo’s priorities as our business has evolved since we first launched Yahoo Maps eight years ago,” it says in the post.

The company is also shutting down Yahoo Pipes, a service that creates custom Web feeds through different filters.

Debuted in 2007, Pipes infrastructure will run until September 30, 2015 in read-only mode to help developers migrate their data.

Some of Yahoo’s regional, genre-specific media properties to streamline its editorial offering are also shutting down, including Yahoo Music in France and Canada, as well as Yahoo Movies in Spain. At the end of June, Yahoo TV will shut down in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada, as well as Yahoo Autos in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In early July, Yahoo Entertainment in Singapore will close.

Yahoo is no stranger to shutting down staling products. Ever since Chief Executive Marissa Mayer came on board, she was killing off products and services which were struggling.

Last year, the company shut down Yahoo Directory, which was the cornerstone of Yahoo when it first was founded in 1995. Over the past two and a half years, the company has discontinued more than 60 products.