Microsoft seeks to unify the shopping portal with Music section

Over the past couple of months, Microsoft has been aggressively trying to merge many of its digital stores into one convenient hub. The company is taking a major step in that direction today. Microsoft announces that it is introducing a Music section in Windows Store.

If you’re on the latest Windows 10 dev preview build dubbed 10130, and have the version 3.6.1068.0 of Music app installed on it, starting today you'll see a Music section in Windows Store. Upon clicking on which, you will be able to browse through new albums and top songs, as well as purchase them.

[full_width_ad]

On a blog post, the company notes that the Music section isn't fully baked yet. It will be adding many more features including the ability to auto-download songs to the Music section in the coming weeks. Also, the Music section won't appear everywhere just yet, the company says that for now it is only available to users in the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

If you've an Xbox Music Pass subscription, you will still be able to add music to the collection directly from within the Music app, though when you want to purchase a song or an album, you will also need to fire up the Windows Store app and go to the Music section.

Microsoft seems to be building a full-fledged store, like iTunes, from which the company would be able to offer its users a wide range of services. As of now, Windows Store offers users apps, games, movies, TV shows, and music. What's next? E-books?