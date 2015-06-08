Amazon planning PC video game launch, looking for developers

Amazon plans to enter the gaming industry directly with the launch of a PC video game, a new job post by Gamasutra would suggest.

Even though Amazon has skirted around the video game industry for years, launching mobile games and acquiring Twitch.TV, this is the first major step to establish its brand.

The new PC game will feature “cutting edge” technologies and integrate with Twitch.TV and Amazon Web Services. Amazon has a rather impressive staff lineup already; previous games worked on include Bioshock, Dota 2, Half Life 2, Portal, and World of Warcraft.

No information on the game was given by Amazon. We expect more than one video game will be announced in the next few years by Amazon, similar to the studio’s commitment on the mobile front to release top quality titles.

Using Amazon Web Services would mean the game will feature multiplayer of some kind. Perhaps Amazon is planning to develop a DoTA 2 or League of Legends-type game, considering it has talent from DoTA 2 in its studio.

We hope, unlike the mobile venture, Amazon Game Studios will launch titles on Steam and other platforms. Segregating the PC community outside of Steam is already a risk and with Amazon’s hiring in the department, it is not a risk they should be taking.

Amazon’s PC game announcement comes a few weeks after the launch of one of the best games of this generation, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Amazon is obviously not held up to this same standard, but it will be interesting to see if this acclaimed studio can make games that reach the heights CD Projekt Red has been able to hit in 2015.