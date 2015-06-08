Americans don't believe their data is kept private

A majority of Americans have given up on their online privacy, a new study has shown.

A study written by the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School For Communication also says Americans don’t believe they’re getting a fair deal for their data online.

The study, titled "The Tradeoff Fallacy" (PDF) gives a fairly depressing view of the online world:

"Our findings...support a new explanation: a majority of Americans are resigned to giving up their data -- and that is why many appear to be engaged in tradeoffs."

What this basically means is that they have given up on trying to protect our data. We know how the Internet works, and that we have to give something in order to get our likes and shares.

“Resignation occurs when a person believes an undesirable outcome is inevitable and feels powerless to stop it. Rather than feeling able to make choices, Americans believe it is futile to manage what companies can learn about them,” it says. “Our study reveals that more than half do not want to lose control over their information but also believe this loss of control has already happened.”

The study also says marketers are taking advantage of the situation: "By misrepresenting the American people and championing the tradeoff argument, marketers give policymakers false justifications for allowing the collection and use of all kinds of consumer data often in ways that the public find objectionable. Moreover, the futility we found, combined with a broad public fear about what companies can do with the data, portends serious difficulties not just for individuals but also—over time—for the institution of consumer commerce.”

Full report can be found on this link.