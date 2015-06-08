Apple Pay coming to Britain this summer

Apple Pay is set to make its appearance in Great Britain this summer, The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing industry sources.

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that lets users make payments using the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Apple Watch-compatible devices (iPhone 5 and later models), iPad Air 2, and iPad Mini 3.

The company is expected to make the announcement during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, taking place today.

The Telegraph quoted the sources as saying the company had been in talks with banks and retailers about the project since last year.

A spokeswoman at Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone already contains a wireless microchip similar to those found in contactless payment cards, which will allow Apple Pay users to pay by waving the handset over a terminal.

The iPhone accounts for more than 40 per cent of smartphones sold in Britain, and owners tend to be big-spending consumers.

Transport for London is already taking Apple Pay payments for travel in the capital from American tourists, it said. The service was introduced in the US in October.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is taking place in San Francisco today, and the company is expected to make several big announcements. Among other things, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 9, as well as a new music streaming service.

If you want to tune in and watch the keynote live, you can find the instructions on this link.