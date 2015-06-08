Daily Deal: 64 per cent off a Logitech C920 HD Webcam

Good morning, and welcome to another work week! Today's daily deal feature is this Logitech C920 HD webcam that can be yours for the very reasonable sum of £31.99, which saves you £58.00 off of the RRP (65 per cent).

The Logitech HD pro C920 webcam is about as good as it gets, and has full HD 1080p video calling, so your loved ones can see you in more clarity and detail than ever before was possible with this kind of technology.

For those of you that are thinking that this HD quality will make the picture freeze and lag, you can rest easy knowing that thanks to the H.264 video standard, you can enjoy smooth HD video calls and better image quality all with less demand on your computer.

Another great feature is the ability to record full HD 1080p video and upload to your social media streams in no time at all, through the 1-click Facebook, Twitter and Youtube HD upload software. The Logitech C920 is also capable of taking 15 megapixel snaps, so you can send high quality images of yourself to all of your friends and relatives!

This top of the range webcam also boasts Carl Ziess optics, a piece of kit that is not featured on the C310 or the C615 models.

This top of the range webcam also boasts Carl Ziess optics, a piece of kit that is not featured on the C310 or the C615 models.