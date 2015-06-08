WWDC 2015 keynote - liveblog

For all of our WWDC15 highlights, follow these links to learn more about all of the releases and new features.

This years WWDC (Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference) kicks off at 6pm BST, or 10am PDT if you're in the USA. The conference will run from today, 8 June until 12 June. At the event, Apple is sure to show off some very exciting products at the event. Here's how you can watch the livestream.

WWDC is one of the biggest event in Apple's calender, and is always a platform to unveil a host of new products. Typically the event is used to show off the new versions of iOS and OS X. In the past however, it is not uncommon to see new Macs and other hardware being unveiled.

In Apple's announcement email, the company wrote: "At WWDC, Apple's renowned developer community will come together to learn about the future of iOS and OS X, helping them continue to create the most innovative apps in the world. WWDC will feature more than 100 technical sessions, over 1,000 Apple engineers, hands-on labs to help developers integrate new technologies and fine-tune their apps, as well as the Apple Design Awards which showcase the best new apps in the last year."

As reported by Macworld, Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller has said that they have got "inceredible new technology for iOS and OS X to share with developers at WWDC and around the world, and can't wait to see the next generation of apps they create."

For those of you who want to watch WWDC 2015 live, you will be able to watch the live coverage of the keynote presentation on its site and will be available through this link. However, in order to watch the livestream you will have to have version 6.0.5 or later of Safari on OS X 10.8.5 or later. Alternatively you can watch it on a version of Safaria that comes with iOS 6.0 or later.

A tertiary option that seems appropriate considering the wild speculation that the Apple TV will take centre stage at WWDC 2015 is to watch it through Apple TV. To do so, start up your Apple TV and go to the WWDC channel. Again, in order to do this you will need a second or third generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later.

For those of you not sucked into Apple's universe, there is an option to watch it on a PC or Android device. Although not the official stream, 9to5mac discovered that the universal media player software VLC can decode the livestream. If you follow the link above, then it will guide you through the process to download and install VLC.

Here at ITProPortal, we will be covering the event via a liveblog on this page, so make sure to follow along on this page.