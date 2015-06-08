Lack of IT skills might set UK back in the growth race

The digital business is blooming worldwide, and Britain is at risk of falling behind due to a dearth of IT skills.

The warning came from one of the country's biggest business groups, The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

The group says many workers lack basic IT skills, and that it’s going to turn into a serious problem.

Nora Senior, the BCC's president, said the digital hubs such as the Silicon Roundabout in London were not being supplied with the talent needed to help them grow, The Telegraph writes in a report.

BCC has formed a four-step plan to address the issue, and one of the steps it suggests is making coding and software development part of the curriculum.

It also wants a commission to examine ways to boost the skills shortage, and careers advice to be available to primary school children.

"It's becoming increasingly difficult for business to recruit talented developers, which are the lifeblood of every digital start-up," said Ms Senior. "At the current rate of growth, we may end up in a situation where we have more tech entrepreneurs than staff available with skills to help them grow.

"We need to promote a long-lasting relationship between the industry and schools, colleges and universities so that we're preparing young people with the skills of our future… to ensure we are at the forefront of the digital race."

According to government research, digital job growth is expected to outperform all other sectors by 2020, which is five years from now.