Netflix world domination continues as Spain, Italy and Portugal sign up

Netflix’s plans for global domination are continuing at pace, after the online streaming firm announced it will soon be available in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The company confirmed that individuals based in southern Europe would be able to access the service from October.

Netflix already streams to approximately 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as Australia and New Zealand, with the service’s content varying from country to country. The company’s success in the online streaming market has not dulled its ambition, with plans to expand to 200 countries by the end of the year.

Ultimately, Netflix aims to evolve beyond a streaming service and produce content of its own on a scale to rival Hollywood’s biggest film studios. The company has already received plaudits for its internally produced content, including House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

Netflix has confirmed that Spain, Italy and Portugal will have some the platform’s most popular shows available from launch, including Marvel’s Daredevil, Sense8, Bloodline, Grace and Frankie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Marco Polo. Subtitles and dubbing are also available as part of Netflix’s localisation features.

Although monthly prices for Italy, Spain and Portugal have not yet been confirmed, they are expected to be similar to the €7.99 fee charged in other European countries.