Polish Tech Day: Your chance to meet the top Polish tech talent

on 17 June at the Polish Embassy in London, there will be a unique opportunity to meet some of the best tech entrepreneurs & startups that Poland has to offer.

The event is taking place from 17:30 onwards at 47 Portland Place W1B 1JH, and for those of you looking to book your free ticket, you can do so by following this link. You'll have to be quick though! A limited number of tickets are available, and registration ends on 15 June.

Poland has already established itself as a perfect destination for sourcing the top IT talents, but has not yet managed to create a "household name" in tech that could rival the likes of Skype that originates from the neighbouring country, Estonia.

But is this all soon to change? As already mentioned above, Google have chosen Warsaw as only one of three Campus' globally. The new wave of Polish start ups which are much bolder in venturing to global market than their predecessors, seem to be proving them right.

Polish startups are making waves globally, in some of the hottest niches in the sector right now such as iBeacon, 3D Printing, Graphene, Bitcoins and the Internet of Things.

Once doors open, the key note will be delivered by the Ambassador of Poland, and a selection of panels will discuss different topics throughout the evening with a networking reception from 19:30.

With Google already investing heavily with their Campus in Warsaw, it is clear that the Polish tech scene is definitely something that should be taken note of and this event will no doubt be the perfect place to meet all of the movers and shakers of not only the Polish tech scene, but also those in the UK tech scene as well.

With the idea of the event to foster mutual business relations between UK and Polish technology companies, it is not event to pass up!