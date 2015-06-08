The Thync mood-altering headset has been tested

Altering one's mood is probably the best talent a person can have, as we can see from the popularity of people like stand-up comedians.

Music is also a great way to change your mood. But what if you could put a device on your head and change your mood directly by sending impulses to the brain?

Well, that's fairly close to what Thync is doing, and now they have a product that can be tested. And tested it was. TechCrunch's Kyle Russell visited Thync's new offices in Los Gatos and got the chance to try out the spooky device.

During the demo, Thync co-founder and CEO Isy Goldwasser explained that the module wasn’t directly stimulating neurons in the brain, Russell writes. Instead, it uses tiny pulses of electricity to stimulate the skin at your temple, which then activates the instinctual fight-or-flight response in your brain to indirectly affect emotional response.

The device is self is more of a module than a headset. It’s small, made out of plastic, and contains a Bluetooth radio for connecting to your phone. You attach it to a disposable adhesive strip, which you apply to your temple and neck. Using your smartphone you can choose two emotional states – calm and energy, both pretty self-explanatory.

The results? Really freaky. “In use, you get a wavy, tingly feeling on your upper forehead and the front of your scalp. It’s not unpleasant, but it would definitely take a few uses before it stops feeling weird.”

“A few minutes into my first session (using the Calm setting) I felt a wave of sluggishness pass over me”, Russell writes. “I had some difficulty putting words into a coherent question for Goldwasser, and felt a strong urge to take a nap that lasted until I got home.”

So if you’d rather use technology than music (or pills) to alter your mood, you might want to give Thync a go.