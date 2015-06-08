Valve is now shipping developer editions of the Vive VR headset

Valve has just announced that it is shipping developer editions of the Vive VR headset made by HTC.

The first batch of headsets is going out to Triple-A developers and big movie studios, but also to the smaller fish in the virtual reality pond such as indie devs.

Further units will be shipped throughout the summer, presumably as they trickle through from the production line.

In the announcement post on the Steam Community boards (spotted by Maximum PC), Valve noted: “In the box is a headset, 2 Lighthouse base stations, 2 wireless Steam VR controllers, various cables, instructions, and everything else needed to get started. This will allow developers to target the same system consumers will have in their homes later this year.”

The HTC Vive has received much critical acclaim in its early showings, and is already a firm favourite among the major VR players such as Oculus Rift. The Vive also has an advantage in that it should be out later this year, with the Rift not due to ship until 2016.

According to Valve's new ‘Universe’ store, the VR headset should be out in November, along with a range of other steam hardware. Not long to wait now…