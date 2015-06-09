Apple adds support for public transport in Maps with iOS 9

Apple’s Maps app has been way behind its Google rival in one aspect since its inception – namely, directions for those who like to use public transport – but the good news is that public transit support is coming in iOS 9.

This fact was announced yesterday at WWDC, with Apple proudly declaring that Maps will support transit systems for a number of major cities in the US, Europe and China when the ninth version of its mobile operating system is released this autumn.

Those cities will include Baltimore, Berlin, Chicago, London, Mexico City, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington DC, not to mention over 300 cities in China, including Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai.

Apple says the app will allow you to plan a trip using any combination of public transport, including trains and buses, the underground, and walking – plus when you’re on the move, a new Nearby feature will allow you to locate outlets for food, drink, and other shops close to you.

Cupertino noted: “In iOS 9, Maps adds support for metropolitan transit systems and schedules, and subway station entrances and exits are precisely mapped, providing every step of your trip.”

The transit feature of Maps will also work with the Apple Watch, giving you directions on your wrist for added convenience.