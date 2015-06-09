Apple announces OS X El Capitan

Apple today announced OS X El Capitan, a new version of OS X.

El Capitan builds on OS X Yosemite, introducing enhancements to window management, built-in apps and Spotlight search. Performance-wise, the system should be a lot faster, as Apple’s graphics technology, Metal, is integrated into El Capitan.

In terms of speed, Apple’s graphics technology accelerates Core Animation and Core Graphics to boost system-level rendering by up to 50 percent, and efficiency by up to 40 percent, resulting in faster graphics performance for everyday apps, it says in the press release.

Metal also takes full advantage of your CPU and GPU, delivering up to 10 times faster draw call performance for a richer, more fluid experience in games and pro apps.

The system font has also been changed, and the OS now uses San Francisco.

Mission Control has been redesigned, and the Split View feature now automatically positions two app windows side-by-side in full screen.

The new OS features a bunch of changes to various apps. Safari now features Pinned Sites to keep your favourite websites open and active in your tab bar and a new mute button to quickly silence browser audio from any tab. Mail introduces Smart Suggestions, which recognises names or events in a Mail message and prompts you to add them to your contacts or calendar.

You can also now swipe to delete messages, as well.

In Photos, you can add locations to a single image or an entire Moment, and sort albums by date or title.

The Notes app has been completely reworked. In El Capitan you can now drag and drop photos, PDFs, videos and other files into notes, and add content directly from other apps, such as Safari or Maps, using the Share menu.

There are also checklists, as well as the new Attachments Browser, and Spotlight can now be resized to display more results.

El Capitan also features enhanced international language support, including a new Chinese system font for both Traditional and Simplified, with 50,000 characters.

Chinese keyboard input methods now offer regularly updated vocabulary lists and a smarter candidate window. El Capitan automatically transforms Hiragana into written Japanese, as well.

Mac users can participate in the El Capitan Beta Program in July and download the final version for free from the Mac App Store this fall. If you’re interested in signing up for the public beta, then head over to the Apple website.