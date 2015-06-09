Apple announces new HealthKit features coming with iOS 9

It seems that Apple has finally recognised the existence of women, as one commenter (who spotted this development) on Twitter put it, and is updating HealthKit with iOS 9 to track the female reproductive cycle.

This has long been a bone of contention, but finally women will be able to track their periods with the Health app – although exactly what functionality will be available is unclear at this point.

The Verge spotted the above tweet and revelation at WWDC 2015 yesterday, although only a brief slide was flashed up regarding the new feature – this showed it will track period frequency and flow, though presumably it will extend its remit beyond this, maybe even tracking fertility the Verge speculates (although if ovulation tracking turned out to be inaccurate in any way, there could be potential ramifications that Apple would want to avoid here).

HealthKit will also see other new metrics added, including being able to tell the user how long they’ve been sat down for – particularly relevant given the fact that sitting down all day at a desk is very bad for your long-term health, as highlighted in recent news reports. Exposure to UV light will also be tracked.

Many other new features of iOS 9 were also unveiled yesterday, including multitasking which will allow users to run two apps simultaneously side-by-side – that will be a massive boon for iPad users in the business world.

Tweaks have also been made to the foundations of the mobile operating system, with Apple claiming that the average iOS 9 user will get an extra hour of battery life out of their device due to these changes.

