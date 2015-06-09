Fallout 4 will not arrive on Xbox 360 or PS3 ever

Bethesda Softworks confirmed it has no plans to launch Fallout 4 on last generation consoles, stating the Xbox One, PS4 and PC will be the only platforms to receive Fallout 4.

It follows rumors Bethesda was planning a lower quality release later in the year, for Xbox 360 and PS3 fans. The two consoles still hold over 75 million active gamers, but that number is dropping massively year on year as more developers drop support.

Speaking on NeoGaf, community manager Matt Grandstaff said “It is not coming to 360 or PS3. The stuff we’re doing will never work there.”

Grandstaff didn’t allude as to Fallout 4’s major advancements that make it unplayable on Xbox 360 or PS3. The expectation is that Fallout 4 will be a much larger game, both in size, scope and design, giving hundreds of hours more content and characters.

Even though Fallout 3 and New Vegas both offered a massive cast of characters, it has been overthrown by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s enormous cast, over 10 times the size of Fallout: New Vegas or Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Bethesda might want something on the scale of The Witcher 3 for Fallout 4, meaning Xbox 360 and PS3 do not cut it. Even if Bethesda maintained the same size of the game, games released in 2014 on Xbox 360 and PS3 had noticeable running problems.

The consoles are over ten years old and even with updates and patches, the hardware inside the Xbox 360 and PS3 is massively outdated. It is good to see Bethesda put the consoles to rest, pushing people to buy the PS4, Xbox One or invest in a whole new platform in the PC.

Bethesda plans to show off much more of the Fallout 4 world at E3 later this month.