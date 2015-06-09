Here's how to use Apple Pay

At this year's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) the company announced a bunch of new software and updates to old ones, including the new Music streaming service and the new OS X El Capitan, to name a few.

The company also announced that its mobile payment system, Apple Pay, will be coming to the UK next month. It will be supported by M&S Bank, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Ulster Bank, NatWest, American Express, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Nationwide, HSBC, first direct, TSB, mbna and Lloyds bank.

Owners of the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus already have the hardware needed to take advantage of Apple Pay. In order to buy something, they need simply wave their handset over a terminal.

Apple says the service will be available to UK customers next month with Boots, Costa Coffee, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose among the retailers signed on to support it.

London’s transport authority TFL is already accepting Apple Pay payments from US tourists using the capital’s bus, train and Tube services. It’ll open that up to everyone when the service launches in the UK.

The set-up and use of the service itself is quite simple:

On your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, open Passbook. On your iPhone, tap the Plus icon next to Apple Pay in the upper-right corner. On your iPad, tap Add Credit or Debit Card.

Use the camera to capture the information on your credit and debit card. Then fill in any additional information needed, including the card security code. Tap Next. Your bank will verify your information and decide if you can add your card to Apple Pay. If they need more information, they'll ask you to provide additional verification. You can verify your card any time after you add it to Passbook. Just return to Passbook and follow the steps. After your card is verified, tap Next. Then you can start using Apple Pay.

To pay with Apple Pay using your default card, hold your iPhone within an inch of the contactless reader with your finger held on Touch ID without pressing it.