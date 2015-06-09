iPad finally receives dedicated multi-tasking

For years, the iPad has been in a limbo state where it does not do everything the professional user wants, yet cannot advance due to the cannibalisation of the Mac market.

At the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple made its first move to differentiate iPad from iPhone and give power users a bit of love, in the form of Split View.

The user is able to run two apps side-by-side on the iPad, both running at the same time without load times. These two apps are resizeable, and once the user gets bored of a Twitter feed or Notes, they can swipe it away for another app.

It allows the user to get more done and see more on the iPad, which has always been one of the fundamental problems of iOS on the tablet; a lack of ways to control the space. Now, apps on the iPad shouldn’t feature a ton of white space.

Apple also launched a trackpad feature enabled by a two finger press on the screen, allowing more control over cursor movement and highlighting. Attaching keyboards and trackpads has become much easier, thanks to dedicated APIs for third-party peripherals.

It seems unlike a few years ago, Apple is actively pursuing the separation of the two platforms, now that developers create apps dedicated for both iPhone and iPad.

Even though iOS will remain on the iPad, we can expect in future updates Apple will add some features directly for the iPad. These features will make the iPad more of a tool for the professional, education facilities and other areas where iPad sales continue to increase.

Split View will only be available on the iPad Air 2, meaning the iPad Mini 3 has been dropped from its tier one list. The iPad Pro is likely to run Split View when it launches later this year.