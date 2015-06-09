New technology aiming to eliminate malware threats

According to Gartner, businesses spent more than $70 billion (£45 billion) on cyber security tools in 2014, and collectively lost nearly $400 billion (£261 billion) as a result of cyber crime. This suggests that existing security technologies are struggling to cope with the growing number of cyber threats.

Californian company Menlo Security is launching an new approach which it calls Isolation Platform, a technology that claims to eliminates the threat of malware from key attack vectors, including web and email.

Built by a team of industry experts in security, cloud and virtualisation, alongside academics from the University of California, Berkeley, the Menlo Security Isolation Platform requires no endpoint software and can be deployed to eliminate the threat of malware from web traffic, web-based documents and email.

"Organisations and individuals should be able to interact online without the fear of being compromised," says Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO of Menlo Security. "By focusing on ease of deployment and a seamless user experience, the team at Menlo Security has reinvented isolation as a highly usable and scalable front line of defense against malware".

Instead of trying to distinguish legitimate content from malware, what the Menlo Security Isolation Platform does is to isolate and execute all web content in the cloud and away from the endpoint. The solution uses patent-pending, clientless rendering technology called Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR), to deliver a non-executable, malware-free copy of the user's session to their native browser, creating a transparent user experience that is 100 percent safe.

Menlo Security Isolation Platform is available now as a public cloud-based service or as a virtual appliance for on-premise deployment. The Platform needs no software on the endpoint and is compatible with any hardware, any OS and any browser. More information can be found on the company's website.