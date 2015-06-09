Smart new features coming with watchOS 2 include 'Time Travel'

As well as iOS 9 and the next version of OS X, Apple also showed off watchOS 2 at WWDC yesterday.

So what cool stuff is coming with the new software? Well, as expected developers have been given a major boost with WatchKit, allowing for native apps on the Apple Watch with access to the Digital Crown, Taptic Engine, and sensors including the heart rate monitor and accelerometer. So now, for example, the Volkswagen app will offer haptic feedback when the car door is locked.

The ClockKit framework will also allow third-party apps to push data to the watch face as complications, which is pretty neat.

Apple has also introduced a new Time Travel feature – this allows you to rapidly scroll through upcoming events (or indeed past events) using the Digital Crown so you can quickly see what’s in your schedule for the near future. This also pulls in data from third-party apps so it can display details like your flight times.

Apple Watch owners will also be able to turn a favourite photo into a watch face, or indeed have a photo album as a face – and the new time-lapse watch face will comprise of a series of shots over 24 hours in “iconic locations” across the world (London and New York will be represented here, among others).

Other cool extras include a nightstand mode which turns Apple’s smartwatch into an alarm clock for your bedside table, and the ability to respond to Mail messages via dictation.

Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology, commented: “We are thrilled with the feedback we’re getting from Apple Watch customers, and after just a few weeks of availability we’re excited for developers to start building native apps for watchOS 2.

“We think Apple Watch users will love being able to see information from their favourite apps right on the watch face, and enjoy the many new experiences developers will dream up now that they have access to even more innovative features of Apple Watch.”