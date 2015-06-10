Daily deal: Save £30 on Microsoft Office Home & Business 2013

Good morning everyone, after a week away it's great to be back in the ITProPortal offices, so let's get this daily deal show on the road.

Today's deal features Microsoft Office Home & Business 2013, which is compatible with Windows 7 or later and can be yours for £149.99 including VAT, a saving of £29.71.

Microsoft Office Home & Business is possibly the most popular software package of its kind, providing users with a seamless and smooth experience when creating documents, sending emails, or even delivering presentations.

Office Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote 2013 are all included in this package, which will mean all of your needs for work and pleasure will be covered.

There are several new features for users to enjoy, with one of the most innovative being synchronisation with the company's SkyDrive and SharePoint systems, which means all of your documents are not only backed up but are also easy to share with others.

Microsoft Word and Outlook have also been revamped, with Word boasting a new sleek design and Outlook featuring a new service called Peeks, which give users the chance to gain a quick view of their schedule or a recipient's contact details

