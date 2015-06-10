Google Larry Page receives Glassdoor CEO of the Year award

Glassdoor published its ‘Top 50 Chief Executive Officers of 2015’, taking data from reviews between April 22, 2014 to April 21, 2015 to compile the list.

Google CEO Larry Page managed to hit first place on the list with 97 per cent approval rating from his employees, unseating LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner who received a perfect approval rating last year.

It is a slight improvement on rating from last year, where Page gained 93 per cent approval. The CEO has wooed more employees this year, although we don’t know why exactly Page received higher ratings.

Page is known for delegating most of the day to day operations to other executives. In 2014, Sundar Pichai took over most of Google services, removing quite a few executives from reporting directly to Page.

He is also known, according to several reports on life inside Google, for thinking way ahead of the current projects and looking for the smallest mistakes in development. This attitude pushes engineers to work harder on flaws, in order to build the perfect product.

Even though Page is publically reclusive, he does attend shareholder meetings and recently spoke at TED about the importance of information and contextualisation. Google cofounder, Sergey Brin, has also taken a reclusive attitude in the past two years.

Nike CEO Mark Parker managed to take second place in the Glassdoor award, sharing the 97 per cent rating. Notable tech mentions include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with 95 per cent, Apple CEO Tim Cook with 94 per cent T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere with 93 per cent and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky with 89 per cent approval rating.

Glassdoor’s approval rating does highly the major divide in managerial opportunities for women, with no female CEO reaching the top 50. Women still only control 15 per cent of the CEO jobs in America, and the numbers are similar in the UK.