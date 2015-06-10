Half of Facebook ad revenue is from outside US

More than half of Facebook’s advertising revenue comes from outside the US and Canada, according to a Reuters report.

Overseas marketing brought in 51 per cent of the company’s ad revenue in the first quarter of 2015, with growth in emerging markets particularly notable.

Asian countries recorded growth of 57 per cent and although the European market is developing more steadily, the figures demonstrate that Facebook is no longer relying on its home country for the bulk of its income.

Carloyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook, stressed that the company was actively pursuing international growth.

"The next 1 billion consumers are going to come from these countries," she said.

The financial results from Q1 will make pleasant reading for Facebook and its investors, after they confirmed that total advertising revenue increased 46 per cent to $3.3 billion, representing the overwhelming majority of the firm’s $3.5 billion revenue. Facebook also confirmed that international ad revenue grew by 35 per cent year-on-year.

For comparison purposes, Google cites 57 per cent of its total revenue as coming from international markets.

Social networks and other online businesses are also increasingly relying on mobile devices as a source of income. Facebook revealed that 70 per cent of its ad revenue now comes from mobile platforms, with the increased availability of handsets in emerging markets a key factor.

Exporters in China are using more sophisticated methods to promote their brands, while advertising startup funds in India are also benefitting Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. Facebook has also launched a lightweight version of its app, dubbed Facebook Lite, tailored to countries with slower Internet speeds, while its Internet.org project could also help foster growth in developing countries.