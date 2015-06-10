Liverpool ranks better on Google than in the Premier League

Chelsea may have won the Barclays Premier League this season, but when it comes to visibility in Google UK searches, it trails its biggest rivals.

A study by Searchmetrics, search and content optimisation company, analysed the online visibility of the web sites of the Premier League teams that finished in the top 10 positions in the 2014/15 season.

When it comes to desktop searches, Liverpool is number one, with a visibility score of 44,395. It’s followed by Arsenal (44,075), Manchester United (41,465) and Chelsea (23,909).

When searched over mobile, the champions in selling talent, Arsenal, are in number one spot with the score of 47,776, followed by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho’s club holds the number one spot when it comes to social media visibility, with ChelseaFC.com having a social visibility score of 3.431 billion. Manchester United is second, Arsenal third, and Man City fourth.

Searchmetrics analysed data on the search and social visibility of the top 10 UK Premier League football club web sites during w/c 25 May 2015.

Searchmetrics tracks the paid and organic search ranking of millions of keywords every week. It calculates the desktop and mobile SEO visibility scores based on several relevant parameters, some of which are:

The number of times a domain appears in the search engine results pages (SERPs) across the keyword set within desktop and mobile searches.

Its prominence within those SERPs (a higher ranking equates to a higher visibility score)

The competitiveness of the keyword (higher search volumes equate to a higher visibility score)

The SERP click-through-rates (CTRs), (the probability of a result being clicked according to its position on the search engine results page)

The mobile visibility score is an estimate based on national search, while the social visibility score is based on the total number of social links to pages from a web site that are shared, tweeted, liked by users of social networks including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Pinterest.