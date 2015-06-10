Microsoft officially announces 1TB Xbox One with new controller

Microsoft has announced a slew of updates to the Xbox One earlier today, intended to prepare customers for the big launch of Halo 5, Forza Motorsport 6 and Rise of the Tomb Raider later this year.

A new version of the Xbox One will feature 1TB of internal storage, twice the size of the original 500GB HDD. It will not be a limited release like the 1TB PS4. Hopefully, this means future updates will add even more internal storage for customers.

It is a bit of a bummer for the owners of the Xbox One. Most buying the top games monthly will quickly run out of storage, and unlike the PS4 there is no easy way to get inside the console and customise the amount of internal storage.

Considering Microsoft’s advancements in cloud computing, we might see a new way to store content and save files in the near future. Cloud backup and partial load would be a huge deal for customers, especially if Microsoft offers storage with Xbox Live Gold.

The storage upgrade was not the only change, Microsoft has also updated the Xbox One controller. A 3.5mm headset jack is located on the bottom of the controller, allowing users to connect third-party headsets.

For the PC, Microsoft also announced a wireless adapter will be available for Windows 10 owners, allowing them to play video games with the Xbox One controller wirelessly.

Microsoft will drop the price of the Xbox One to prepare for the 1TB edition. The USB adapter will also be available later in the year, alongside the launch of Windows 10.