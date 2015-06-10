PlayStation Now coming to Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung’s 2015 smart TV owners will be able to partake in the PlayStation Now open beta. It is the first time Sony has opened its streaming platform to third-party hardware manufacturers, with Samsung being the first partner.

Users must own a Dualshock 4 controller to play the games. Sony is currently filling the PlayStation Now library with games from all four console generations. Games like The Last of Us, Dead Island and Red Faction Guerrilla are all available on the subscription service.

Even though PS4, PS3, PS Vita and PS TV have all been supported months before Samsung, Sony has not been able to add support to its own 2015 smart TV range.

Sony has been testing PlayStation Now for a good few months, changing the price points for beta testers to find a happy medium. The current price is $19.99 per month, hefty considering the library consists of just over 100 games; all quite old.

Add to that the fact some games lack the online functionality or playerbase that made the game fun in the first place, the amount of interesting titles drops to less than 100.

Still, PlayStation Now is the best platform for cloud gaming, even though there isn’t stiff competition at the moment with OnLive shutting down. Microsoft is reportedly working on its own cloud platform, although we don’t know the specifics.

Hopefully we will see more manufacturers partner with Sony to support PlayStation Now. We also hope that Sony will bring the streaming platform over to Europe, as it is currently only available in North America for beta testing.